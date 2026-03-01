GreenNUKE

GreenNUKE

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Mark Miller's avatar
Mark Miller
Mar 1

When E. Musk owns the plant he will have a team looking at ways to use AI and robots to clean those tunnels out.

Thanks for the Entergy Corp. v. Riverkeeper, Inc. (2009) reference.

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