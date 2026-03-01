Independent nonprofit Californians for Green Nuclear Power, Inc. (CGNP) joined many other groups advocating for Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) extended operations in urging the Central Coast Water Board (CCWB) to decide to unanimously approve on February 26, 2026 the plant’s operations at least until 2030. This is the final California state regulatory action prior to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issuing a License Renewal to 2045 to the plant’s owner, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E.)

The author, Gene Nelson, Ph.D. being interviewed for the lead 6:00 PM news story on KSBY TV-6 on Friday, February 27, 2026. The location, north of Avila Beach, CA is opposite the entrance to DCPP.

First, here are CGNP’s presentation slides for their five-minute long presentation before the CCWB on Thursday, February 26, 2026:

Cgnp To Region 3 Waterboard 02 26 26 749KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here are CGNP’s prepared comments for their CCWB presentation:

Cgnp To Swrcb Region 3 02 26 26 182KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Here’s Karson Wells’s KSBY TV-6 reporting of the CCWB decision on February 27, 2026:

Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board Unanimously Approves Permit For Diablo Canyon 02 27 26 228KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nuclear power advocate Paris Ortiz-Wines reported on X shortly after the CCWB decision.

Diablo Canyon Is Awarded Its Final State Permit Paris Ortiz Wines 02 26 26 126KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The official CCWB February 26 news release appears here:

Central Coast Water Board Adopts New Water Quality Permits For Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant 02 26 26 140KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The February 26, 2026 Los Angeles Times article regarding the CCWB approval is here:

Diablo Canyon Clears Last California Permit Hurdle 02 26 26 2.11MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

While the local NPR outlet KCBX usually shows its Left-leaning bias in its DCPP reporting, the headline carries important information:

Regulators Gave Diablo Canyon An Approval That Could Mean A New, 20 Year License 02 27 26 259KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Regrettably, plant owner PG&E’s website regarding DCPP still seems more focused on decommissioning instead of extended operations when CGNP reviewed it on March 1, 2026. Please review the website yourself at

https://www.pge.com/en/about/pge-systems/nuclear-power.html

While the February 26, 2026 CCWB approval of DCPP extended operations is a newsworthy event, there is no PG&E news release that CGNP could locate at the PG&E news releases website: https://www.pge.com/en/newsroom/press-releases.html

On the other hand, PG&E released an informative short video regarding the lack of biological harms of DCPP’s once-through-cooling (OTC) on February 25, 2026

https://x.com/DiabloCanyonCA/status/2026674251701563631

which contains an amusing disclaimer featuring PG&E’s Tom Jones eating some sea foam in the DCPP outfall cove:

San Luis Obispo, California’s newspaper of record is the San Luis Obispo Tribune. In the author’s view, this newspaper has exhibited mostly an opposition to the plant’s operation during its history stretching back almost sixty years. The CCWB approval of DCPP’s extended operations to 2030 is the headline, “Nuclear power plant takes steps toward 2030 extension” in the above the fold story by Stephanie Zappelli in the Sunday, March 1, 2026 print edition, which was printed in advance of the U.S. - Israeli mid-day attack on Tehran, Iran on February 27, 2026 which resulted in the death of supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Dcpp Takes Big Step Toward Extending Life To 2030 02 27 26 379KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Finally, there was a story in Politico on February 25, the day before the CCWB meeting:

Big Diablo Energy Politico 02 25 26 371KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The next step will be the NRC’s issuance of the DCPP License Renewal. DCPP has already passed NRC’s in-depth safety review. According to PG&E’s Tom Jones’s comments at the CCWB meeting, the NRC approval will be granted during the second quarter of 2026.

CGNP believes the NRC issuance date for the DCPP License Renewal could be as early as April 2, 2026. GreenNUKE will likely be one of the first to report this positive news.

