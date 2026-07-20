GreenNUKE

GreenNUKE

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Michael Deakins's avatar
Michael Deakins
7d

As an employee of Westinghouse Rotating Equipment Services, I am proud to support Diablo Canyon's maintenance program, supplying quality craftsmanship on their safety related motors.

Their position to stay open until 2045 is highly regarded and lauded.

I appreciate all the work you do Gene.

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1 reply by Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Eric G. Meyer's avatar
Eric G. Meyer
7d

Great work CGNP!

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1 reply by Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
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