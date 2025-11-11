GreenNUKE

GreenNUKE

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
12h

Thanks, Gene. Sorry to hear of the bad decision. I didn't see a link to the actual document from the CPUC ??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Mark Miller's avatar
Mark Miller
13h

Thanks for the update Gene. It seems the powers that be are willing to ensure Diablo stays operational for a bit longer-

https://www.newsdata.com/california_energy_markets/regulation_status/california-ratepayers-could-provide-382m-to-support-diablo-canyon-2026-operations/article_d4d51e46-bdc7-44f5-a9eb-d4154b371944.html

By chance did PG&E record the tour that you and the CPUC representatives were part of earlier this year? If yes, you might want to have an HR person take a look at the film and/or recordings.

The commissioners seem to have been advised that the technical details of the states de-canonicalization plans can be meet. The cost of meeting the goals on the other hand...

Stanford Energy Seminar | Is Affordability Possible When Costs are Rising? | Matthew Baker, California Public Utilities Commission

https://energy.stanford.edu/events/lecturepresentationtalk/stanford-energy-seminar-affordability-possible-when-costs-are-rising

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Gene Nelson, Ph.D. and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture