How Diablo Canyon Generates Electricity

Here are the first three sections of CGNP’s October 1, 2025 filing before the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC.) The entire filing is available via an attached PDF near the end of the article.

I. Introduction and Summary

Californians for Green Nuclear Power, Inc’s. (CGNP’s) supports the perspective that the extended operations of Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) are extremely cost-effective. The current revenue requirement is projected to be $410 million. DCPP’s $22.78 cost per megawatt-hour (MWh) [slightly more than two cents per kilowatt-hour] during 2026 extended operation is at the upper range of operating a hydroelectric generation facility. The revenue requirement projection is based on the netting of DCPP’s projected CAISO revenues and DCPP’s cost of operations, as established by SB 846 (Dodd, 2022.) Based on previous experience, during 2026 DCPP is projected to safely produce about 18 TWh, on the order of five times the annual production of Hoover Dam. (1 TWh - a terawatt-hour is a billion kilowatt-hours.) Both generating facilities will not produce air or water pollution during operations. Unlike Hoover Dam which only runs about a quarter of the time at full power, DCPP is 24/7/365 reliable with a capacity factor in excess of 90% - also far greater than the annual capacity factors of solar, wind, or batteries.

This high availability is a vital characteristic in our engineered world that requires around-the-clock electric power for many vital functions. As an example of critical loads, CGNP reminds the Commission about the State Water Project (SWP) annual pumping load, which is typically about half of DCPP’s production. Furthermore, the load represented by the Edmonston Pumping Station which pumps life-sustaining SWP water about 2,000 feet uphill into southern California is 40% of that demand. (About half of California’s population depends on this water in conjunction with water pumped uphill from the Colorado River.)

II. Additional DCPP Benefits

Without getting deep into math and engineering, DCPP provides “muscle” to its electric power since it provides the largest quantities of synchronous grid inertia (SGI) to stabilize the California power grid. [1], [2], [3] In 2024 CGNP learned that despite SGI being an essential grid reliability service, the State of California chooses not to provide economic benefits for providing SGI. CGNP will continue to advocate for fair economic compensation of DCPP’s abundant SGI. Our initial determination is that DCPP’s SGI should be valued on the order of $100 million per year. Our valuation is based on the harms caused by the large April 28, 2025 Iberian Peninsula blackout. The cause of that blackout was inadequate mid-day SGI. The economic costs associated with lost productivity and damaged production equipment of that blackout are equal to billions of U.S. dollars. Furthermore, at least eleven people lost their lives as a consequence of the blackout. California remains very vulnerable to this kind of mid-day blackout in the spring and fall, particularly when DCPP is undergoing a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage. [4]

Most of the loads on the California power grid are large electric motors requiring a power factor of about 0.8 . These motors work best on a power grid with adequate SGI, not one powered primarily by solar and wind. Note also that DCPP is well-maintained, undergoing constant upgrade cycles and will likely last at least another sixty years.

On the other hand, BESS systems work best with resistive loads with a power factor of 1.0 . BESS systems do not provide significant quantities of SGI. Even though California has installed over 13,000 MW of BESS, [5] DCPP produces more SGI than all of those BESS units. Furthermore, BESS units have typical design lives between 10 and 15 years. As lithium batteries age, they become more vulnerable to developing internal shorts. The problem is the energy stored in a lithium battery make extinguishing a battery fire almost impossible until the battery is consumed, particularly when the battery is fully charged. The large battery fire at Moss Landing Power Station which began on January 16, 2025 illustrates the reliability problem of BESS plants. [6], [7]

III. DCPP Protects California Ratepayers from Energy Supply Disruptions

The public NP 15 LMP data shows that the California power grid is vulnerable to electricity supply disruptions that can increase the wholesale cost of power for extended periods. Causes include the disruptions of natural gas pipelines as a consequence of explosions of large-diameter natural gas transmission pipelines. Repairs after such explosions typically require multiple years. Natural gas transmission impairments force the cost of electric power higher as a consequence of the economic law of supply and demand. California uses natural gas as the dominant energy source for its dispatchable (under human control) electric power generation. Furthermore, since California imports the greatest amount of electric power of any state (roughly 100 TWh per year with total annual consumption just under 300 TWh per year,) it is vulnerable to electric transmission impairments caused by wildfires such as the 2021 Bootleg Fire at the Oregon-California border. This wildfire threatened the 5,000 MW capacity Path 66 AC Intertie.

Despite these 21 months lacking any long-term challenges, California electricity price spikes continue. Paraphrasing veteran energy analyst Meredith Angwin, these price spikes are a feature, not a bug in so-called competitive electricity markets. CAISO = California Independent System Operator.

DCPP’s cost-effective operation is not typically affected by either natural gas or electric transmission impairments, which is another rationale for DCPP extended operations which benefits ratepayers.

CGNP downloaded the public NP 15 (North of path 15) monthly locational marginal price (LMP) data for 2023-2024 from the CAISO OASIS website. The monthly maxima are far greater than DCPP’s $22.78 / MWh projected for 2026.

III.A. Overview of DCPP’s net ratepayer benefits if SB 846 had applied to the years 2021, 2022, and 2023.

