Independent nonprofit Californians for Green Nuclear Power, Inc. (CGNP) established the GreenNUKE Substack 787 days ago, on 4 March 2024. The word GreenNUKE is based on CGNP’s name.

Graphic courtesy of Substack.

We are grateful to all of our subscribers for this growth. There are a pair of relevant statistics also included in the graphic. CGNP believes that our information needs to be available to the widest possible audience. For that reason, 97.8% of our subscribers are using free subscriptions.

CGNP appreciates the commitment of the Substack platform to the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Sadly, many other social media platforms exercise significant content control, in accordance with the desires of their owners. Thus, Substack is one of the few places where the environmental and ratepayer benefits of nuclear power may be discussed.

CGNP learned as a consequence of technical reasons, Google has a difficult time including Substack posts in their databases. We’ve utilized the Google Search Console to attempt to overcome this shortcoming without much success. We have also placed the text of some of our important articles - such as our first article at the CGNP website https://CGNP.org so it could be properly indexed by Google.

Subsequent to our establishing this Substack, we learned that Substack’s algorithms favor the Substacks with the greatest number of paid subscribers. This makes sense for a profit-generating business.

All of the subscription revenue (less Substack’s commission) for the GreenNUKE Substack flows directly into the CGNP treasury. Thus, you as a paid subscriber will help CGNP achieve its objective of making California decision-makers aware of the necessity of keeping Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) running well into the future. We receive no funds from DCPP’s owner, Pacific Gas & Electric Corporation. If you wish to make a major gift to CGNP, please contact us via our email at

government [at] CGNP [dot] org to learn how to make a direct donation. Thanks.

Again, thank you for your support of CGNP’s advocacy. One of my fellow nuclear power advocates recently informed me that I’m doing God’s work. (She, like myself does not believe in God.) However, her phrase makes sense in my spiritual perspective. At age 74, I recognize that my advocacy is my legacy.