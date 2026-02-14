GreenNUKE

GreenNUKE

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
1d

This Estero Bay News article by Neil Farrell was published on February 13, 2026. "Supervisors Rallying Support for Diablo Canyon."

https://esterobaynews.com/featured-stories/supervisors-rallying-support-for-diablo-canyon/

This detailed article provides information regarding the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors legislative objectives regarding DCPP extended operations.

....The letter “respectfully requests” the Legislature to:

• Support the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s regulatory approval process and establish a state licensing pathway to authorize DCPP to operate for up to 20 additional years.

• Enact legislation restoring historic pre-decommissioning unitary tax treatment for Diablo Canyon Power Plant including land valuation for the duration of its extended operations or provide alternate equivalent financial mitigations.

• Support the California Coastal Commission’s land conservation and public access plan for lands surrounding Diablo Canyon, in coordination with appropriate regulatory and conservation agencies.

Supervisors asked other agencies to sign on to the letter and some have already done so, as they too have skin in this game.....

Reply
Share
Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
1d

Where will California get the electricity to power several major, newly built data centers in Silicon Valley, particularly in Santa Clara, that are sitting empty and unpowered due to severe electrical grid capacity shortages, with some facing delays until 2027 or 2028?

Where's the electricity to power over 100 megawatts of capacity that are currently stalled, with Silicon Valley Power, the local utility?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gene Nelson, Ph.D. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture