GreenNUKE

GreenNUKE

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
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Here is a passage i enjoyed from the Constellation Energy Weekly Energy Industry Summary that I received on 7 April 2026. Constellation Energy is distinguished by operating the biggest fleet of nuclear power reactors (21 reactors) in the United States. Since Constellation Energy acquired this fleet, the firm has significantly increased the capacity factors of the reactors their fleet, a positive accomplishment.

https://www.constellation.com/solutions/for-your-commercial-business/energy-tools-and-resources/energy-market-update.html

..... California will remain a nuclear state for the foreseeable future. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the 20 year license renewal for Diablo Canyon last week following a three year public review process that also included approvals from a variety of state agencies that no one would have seriously expected to oppose it. The renewal completes a process set in motion when state lawmakers passed and the Governor signed SB 846 in 2022, directing Diablo Canyon to continue operating through 2030 in response to statewide grid reliability concerns and a particular elected official’s presidential aspirations. The plant supplied roughly 10% of the state’s electricity and 16% of its zero-carbon power in 2024. While the federal license technically extends through 2044–2045, state law under SB 846 caps operations at 2030, and any extension beyond that date will require a separate vote by the California Legislature – a prospect that is expected to face heavy opposition from the anti-nuke crowd and other environmental groups citing proximity to earthquake faults along with the plant's heavy ocean water usage for cooling – but it will happen anyway.....

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
20h

Here's an excellent OpEd regarding the need to keep DCPP running written by Clive Pinder in the 14 April 2026 print edition of the San Luis Obispo Tribune, the local paper of record. The title is, "The greenest thing on the Central Coast is the one they want to shut down."

https://www.sanluisobispo.com/opinion/article315354741.html?giftCode=21f368a6021b75760fa7bd4e109b12730f78a344088b88a8017cf6ed128bbd11

Clive Pinder's profile is available at his website In Search of Sanity

https://www.insearchofsanity.org/who-we-are.html

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