GreenNUKE

GreenNUKE

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Mark Miller's avatar
Mark Miller
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Thanks for the update Gene.

It would great if one of the CEC commissioners, or PUC leaders, would go on record as supporting the continued operation of facility.

I noticed that CAISO has updated their breakdown of cost allocations in their Prices data-

https://www.caiso.com/todays-outlook/prices

the greenhouse gas allocation is a new category.

Example-

PHILO_6_N001

Type: LOAD

Region: ISO

05/05/2026

Hour: 3-4

Locational Marginal Price (LMP)−$17.31

Price Breakdown

Congestion

−$43.92

Greenhouse gas

$0.00

Loss

$0.44

Marginal energy cost

$26.18

it sounds like the move to clean energy accounting (vs RE/C) accounting is moving forward.

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