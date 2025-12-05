CGNP Board Member Michael “Marty” Marinak, Ph.D. edited CGNP’s Oral Arguments and delivered them to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) during an in-person hearing at the CPUC’’s headquarters in San Francisco, California. The unanimous CPUC Decision approving 2026 DCPP operations occurred on Thursday, December 4, 2025

The text of CGNP’s oral arguments follows.

Since our founding in 2013, Independent nonprofit Californians for Green Nuclear Power (CGNP) has advocated for extended operations of PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP.) We are one of many groups advocating for the safe, abundant, reliable, cost-effective, and zero-emissions Diablo Canyon. CGNP’s October 20, 2025 Comments established that based on PG&E’s Fall Update, Diablo Canyon’s 2026 NET revenue requirement was projected to be $382 million. CGNP calculated DCPP’s 2026 incremental cost to be a modest $21.3 per megawatt-hour , or 2.13 cents per kilowatt-hour. With is modest investment ratepayers will continue to benefit from DCPP’s safe, abundant, reliable, non-polluting power equal to the output of five Hoover dams.

As a consequence of two rounds of accelerated depreciation, the book value of DCPP is now close to zero, effectively barring Diablo Canyon cost recovery by owner PG&E. Despite DCPP having a multi-billion dollar market value, SB 846 reduces ratepayer burdens via the prevention of PG&E cost recovery of the plant’s capital assets. The plain language of SB 846 establishes the Diablo Canyon ratepayer obligation is the net of the plant’s operational costs less CAISO market revenues. CGNP supports the initial ordering paragraph of the Proposed Decision (PD) which affirms this plain language. There are three key messages in CGNP’s oral arguments. 1. DCPP is safe and reliable. 2. DCPP is cost-effective. and 3. DCPP produces essential synchronous grid inertia (SGI) which helps maintain stability of California’s grid.

I. DCPP is Safe and Reliable

Since our first filing in A.16-08-006 in January, 2017, CGNP has established DCPP is a reliable and nonpolluting generator. The safety engineered in depth into Diablo was once again demonstrated on November 18, 2025, at 9:54 AM PST when there was a magnitude 4.1 earthquake north of the plant, five miles west of Templeton. The epicenter was closer to DCPP than the 2003 San Simeon Magnitude 6.6 earthquake that killed two in Paso Robles. Plant operations were unaffected. The CAISO November 18, 2025 supply plot shows DCPP’s ruler-straight output at about 2,260 MW during the entire 24 hour interval. DCPP does not produce air or water pollution. While the word “safety” appears 19 times in the PD, none of the instances appear to address the fact that DCPP has maintained an examplary safely record, as recognized by the NRC, for four decades. The word “pollution” does not appear. None of the three instances of “emission” mention the zero-emission characteristic of DCPP.

In contrast, Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s (BHE’s) coal-fired fleet is one of the most polluting in the nation according to the Clean Air Task Force, causing hundreds of premature deaths annually. BHE hides the exports of its primarily coal-fired electricity to California behind the legal euphemism “unspecified power.” CGNP previously established that over $1 billion of Berkshire Hathaway (PacifiCorp) generation has been sold at wholesale to mostly California entities since November, 2014 via the Western Energy Imbalance Market. “Hypocrisy” is CGNP’s ongoing characterization of the Commission’s role in facilitating BHE’s air and water pollution and advocating for DCPP’s unnecessary closure in their 2018 Decision in A.16-08-006, contrary to the Commission’s charter and California statute.

II. DCPP is Cost-Effective

As noted in the introduction, DCPP is cost effective. Unreliable solar and wind and batteries have much higher unsubsidized costs. Lazard’s LCOE+ metric shows the grid integration costs of intermittent solar and wind are quite substantial. Solar and wind’s costs per MWh including grid integration are far in excess of the cost of extended operation of a nuclear power plant, which entirely avoids grid integration costs. The taxpayer funded subsidies of solar and wind are large. For example, BHE uses the taxpayer-funded subsidies of its wind generation fleet to offset taxation on the profits from its large coal-fired generation fleet. Investments in Diablo Canyon have paid the aforementioned dividends to ratepayers for decades. In contrast, California’s largest battery storage facility, the Vistra facility at Moss Landing, suffered a catastrophic fire early this year, which burned uncontrollably for several days. Toxic smoke caused over 1000 people to be evacuated. This fire destroyed three quarters of the facility, resulting in a loss of $400 million, which is a large fraction of the total investment.

III. DCPP produces the greatest amount of synchronous grid inertia (SGI) of any California generator

CGNP’s written testimony in A.25-03-015 established that providing Synchronous Grid Inertial (SGI) is an essential grid reliability service. Inadequate mid-day SGI was the cause of the enormous, widespread Iberian Peninsula Blackout on Monday, April 28, 2025 which killed at least eleven people who needed reliable electricity.

Subsequent analysis showed there was too much intermittent solar and wind power, with its negligible SGI, resulting in insufficient SGI across the grid at the time of the blackout. The lost productivity and cost of damaged production equipment from the April 28 blackout is denominated in the equivalent of billions of U.S. dollars. Had Spain kept all of its available nuclear reactors running, this calamitous grid failure would have been avoided.

Even though synchronous grid inertia is a critcial component of electrical grid reliability, the word does not appear anywhere in the PD. The Commission may consider this omission to be non-significant. But the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC) both consider SGI to be essential for grid frequency stability, per standards most recently issued during the Biden administration. CGNP has noted that DCPP’s huge quantity of synchronous grid inertia (SGI) stabilizes the California power grid against generation and load step-changes that could cause cascading blackouts. See the GreenNUKE Substack article, “Why is Grid Inertia Important?” March 4, 2024

Each of DCPP’s twin generators has about a million pounds of rotating turbines and generation components. Diablo Canyon provides the largest source of SGI of any generator in California. Both of DCPP’s generators include Power System Stabilizer (PSS) systems. Per page 35 of PG&E’s March 29, 2024 workpapers in A.2403018, upgrade work on the DCPP PSS systems began in January, 2025 and will be complete in 2027. CGNP will have more to say regarding these important upgrades and SGI in the 2027 DCPP cost proceeding. With the state’s ongoing focus on increasing unreliable solar, wind, and batteries, California is on track to emulate Spain’s example.

There are plans to build new nuclear plants around the country, and to restart existing ones, as their abundant, reliable, round the clock electricity output is an excellent match for new large scale AI computer centers, which require prodigious amount of reliable, round the clock power. These immense AI computer centers are increasingly important engines of growth for the 21st century economy. It is instructive to consider a Grid Strategies, Inc. report issued on November 20, 2025 which shows the striking and troubling contrast between ERCOT and CAISO in projected load growth, and hence economic growth, to 2030 associated with these new data centers. ERCOT will be able to increase generation substantially. California’s electricity production, hence economic growth, will remain constrained as a consequence of harmful and counterfactual state energy policies and California natural gas transmission line capacity limitations.

For all the reasons we have listed, keep Diablo Canyon running.

CGNP declined to initially comment during the rebuttal portion of the hearing. However, the TURN representative opposed CGNP’s calculation of the net ratepayer obligation for DCPP at the economical value of $21.30 per megawatt-hour, or 2.13 cents per kilowatt-hour. (TURN has a long history of opposing California nuclear power.) Dr. Marinak requested and was granted an opportunity to rebut the claims of TURN’s representative. He succinctly rebutted TURN’s misdirection during his rebuttal comments.

CPUC Oral Arguments, December 1, 2025 San Francisco, California

