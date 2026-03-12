Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Since then, the geographic choke point of the Strait of Hormuz has loomed large in world awareness as Iranian military activity has essentially halted commercial traffic flowing through this strait. Iran’s territory lies to the north of the strait.

This Google satellite view shows the roughly 20 mile width of the Strait of Hormuz. The scale bar in the lower right corner shows 50 miles.

About 20% of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) is transported by tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Those feedstocks supply energy for transportation and fertilizer manufacture, among other essential human needs. Disruption of this transportation route, which is now essentially closed, causes adverse worldwide consequences.

On January 15, 2026 during his speech, German Chancellor Merz acknowledged Germany’s strategic vulnerability in advance of the present Iranian conflict. If Germany had continued to use its well-maintained fleet of 37 nuclear power reactors instead of needlessly shutting them all down by April 2023, Germany’s economy would be much more resilient in response to supply shocks such as the present shut down of the Strait of Hormuz. Merz’s speech was summarized in a January 19, 2026 GreenNUKE [Californians for Green Nuclear Power - CGNP] Substack article.

The significant problem is that modern industrial societies require dispatchable (under human control) high-quality energy such as that provided by nuclear fission and fossil fuels - the latter both as a feedstock and as an energy supply. Unfortunately, Socialist “thought leadership” during the past quarter of a century has aggressively pushed for the industrial West to utilize low-quality intermittent electric power from solar, wind, and batteries instead of the above high-quality energy sources. This policy choice unilaterally disadvantages the West. However, the Socialist BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) are granted a pass via the same thought leadership. One of the ways to see this is the observation that the People’s Republic of China has been consuming more coal in recent years than the rest of the world combined. China is also a significant consumer of sanctioned Iranian crude petroleum, which it purchases at a discount. Any pollution reductions by the West are more than nullified by the increase in Chinese air and water pollution. CGNP characterizes these outcomes as, “Sheer hypocrisy.”

The January 19, 2026 GreenNUKE Substack article criticized Western media for under-reporting Chancellor Merz’s speech. Unfortunately, the pattern of under-reporting has been continued regarding E.U. head Ursula von der Leyen’s March 10, 2026 speech in Paris, France at the 2026 International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA) Energy Summit. Europe’s (and in particular Germany’s) needless shutting down of nuclear power reactors was a “Strategic mistake” because it made Europe, with the exception of France, much more vulnerable to disruption of crude oil and LNG as energy inputs for electricity generation. France learned from the 1973 Arab oil embargo to use nuclear power for electricity generation. Currently about 65 - 70% of France’s electricity is supplied by nuclear fission, making France a world leader in low-cost reliable electricity generation with minimal pollution harming the environment.

CGNP remains optimistic that reporters could use the links to news stories below to create informative stories regarding E.U. head von der Leyen’s March 10, 2026 speech. The IAEA provided considerable detail at their website.

Group photo of the IAEA 2026 Nuclear Energy Summit courtesy of the IAEA. In two of the stories below, E.U. head von der Leyen was pictured wearing a blue blazer.

Global Leaders Convene in France for Nuclear Energy Summit

The Nuclear Energy Summit, hosted by France, took place today. President Macron opened the summit together with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, joined by global leaders and representatives of more than 60 countries.

10 March 2026

Monika Shifotoka, IAEA Office of Public Information and Communication

https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/news/global-leaders-convene-in-france-for-nuclear-energy-summit

IAEA Scientific Programme details

https://www.iaea.org/events/nuclear-energy-summit-2026/programme

This Deutsche Welle (German) news story provides details. Unfortunately, it focuses on some opposition by a few Greenpeace activists acting as bullies. There is also a sensationalist portrayal of the risks posed by ionizing radiation that are not supported by robust data sets such as the lack of injuries or deaths from ionizing radiation from U.S. commercial nuclear power since those operations began in 1957. There is a similar lack of injuries or deaths from ionizing radiation in the U.S. nuclear Navy. I believe there is a similar lack of injuries or deaths from ionizing radiation for German commercial nuclear power operations spanning more than four decades.

EU chief: Phasing out nuclear power was ‘strategic mistake’

Zac Crellin with AFP, Reuters

03/10/2026 March 10, 2026

https://amp.dw.com/en/europe-eu-nuclear-power-strategic-mistake/a-76289274

The Reuters news coverage is more balanced.

Reducing Europe’s nuclear energy sector was ‘strategic mistake’, EU chief says

By Forrest Crellin and Gianluca Lo Nostro

March 10, 2026 6:03 AM PDT Updated 23 hours ago

https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/boards-policy-regulation/reducing-nuclear-energy-strategic-mistake-eu-chief-says-2026-03-10/

Here is the Bloomberg Law coverage.

EU Made ‘Mistake’ in Phasing Out Nuclear, Von Der Leyen Says

March 10, 2026, 8:01 AM PDT

https://news.bloomberglaw.com/environment-and-energy/eu-made-mistake-in-phasing-out-nuclear-von-der-leyen-says-2

John Ainger, Bloomberg News

Here’s a good background March 24, 2021 story from the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Nuclear Energy.

Nuclear Power is the Most Reliable Energy Source and It’s Not Even Close

Nuclear energy has the highest capacity factor of any energy source.

By Mike Mueller, Former Senior Digital Content Strategist

https://www.energy.gov/ne/articles/nuclear-power-most-reliable-energy-source-and-its-not-even-close

Here’s a November 12, 2025 World Nuclear News background article.

Nuclear power is making a comeback, says IEA

https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/articles/nuclear-power-is-making-a-comeback-says-iea

Finally, here is a concise March 11, 2026 article critical of the widespread Western adoption of solar, wind, and batteries by Scott Grout, a new Substack author. Scott chronicles the economic waste of these trillion-dollar expenditures.

CGNP looks forward to your thoughts in the comments below.