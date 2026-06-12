GreenNUKE

GreenNUKE

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Denis Rushworth's avatar
Denis Rushworth
12h

Why is the term "inertia" used. Inertia is a property of something not moving with respect to the observer which resists the initiation of movement. Momentum is a property of something moving which resists slowing. The grid is a moving machine, its synchronous generators are certainly moving and the flow of electricity through the grid is also moving. Shouldn't the term be "momentum?

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