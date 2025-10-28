Subscribe
Part II of "Energy Justice" a/k/a "Blackouts for All" - The Hard Evidence That Green Energy Is Just Fool's Gold
Subsequent to publishing the post preceding this one, two different and very alert readers sent me a link to a summary presentation of the work to date…
Published on Energy Security and Freedom
Oct 28
Diablo Canyon Protects California Ratepayers and the Environment
CGNP's Newest CPUC Filing - October 1, 2025
Oct 6
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
12
September 2025
CGNP's Objection Letter Regarding AB 825 (Petrie-Norris, Rivas, and Senator Becker)
September 12, 2025
Sep 12
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
6
3
Time-Sensitive Fight to Defeat California AB 825
The deadline is in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 13.
Sep 11
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
3
3
August 2025
CGNP's Public Comments Before the California SEUC on 08/19/2025
California has an ongoing need for Diablo Canyon's power with its unique characteristics
Aug 25
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
8
1
Despite a massive wildfire, Diablo Canyon produces reliable power
California's grid was likely close to collapse on May 4, 2025 - see article end
Aug 15
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
20
5
California Running on Empty: Newsom's No Oil Delusion
A guest post from Ronald Stein P.E. on Gavin Newsom's California Dreaming
Published on Tuco's Child Newsletter
Aug 13
Taxation Without Representation - Part 1
- California electricity prices are a private-sector tax on a necessary of life
Aug 7
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
17
4
July 2025
The Future of Nuclear in Texas
Highlights from July 14, 2025 American Nuclear Society Webinar
Jul 26
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
23
7
The Spanish Version of the 'Duck Curve' is a real killer
This curve underscores the problem of insufficient synchronous grid inertia in Spain on April 28, 2025
Jul 8
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
44
24
Colorado’s Power Pathway to Nowhere yet Somewhere—in the Name of Climate
What if a state, er the ratepayers, spent billions of dollars building infrastructure that didn’t actually do anything—unless the right chain of…
Published on Green Leap Forward
Jul 1
June 2025
CGNP Criticizes Red Eléctrica's Recent Report on the Iberian Peninsula Blackout
The Report misleads regarding inertia
Jun 25
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
21
7
